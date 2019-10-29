FARMINGTON — Franklin Savings Bank is hosting 10-Minute Talks, a forum for business and community leaders to share their wisdom and experiences.

The first is set from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The event is free but registration is required.

The four speakers are: Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan, who will speak on revitalizing a downtown; Bob Berry, president and CEO of Main-Land Development Consultants Inc., who will speak on finance for small business in “Bringing Home the Bacon”; Erica Emery, owner of Rustic Roots Farm, who will speak on building sustainable communities; and Darryl Wood, executive director of LEAP Inc., who will speak on how to develop teams.

Refreshments and a light breakfast will be offered. To register, go to www.franklinsavings.bank/10-minute-talk.html or contact Courtney Austin at 779-9245.

