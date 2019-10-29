We need Mike Marcotte reelected as the councilor for Ward 7 in Lewiston. Mike brings common sense to city government where common sense is in short supply.
We also need to elect Tim Lajoie as the next mayor of Lewiston.
Fred Sanborn-Silvers, Lewiston
