DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lisbon High School Class of 2023 is looking for donations of gently-used stuffed animals from nonsmoking homes. We use them in a duck pond carnival game as a fundraiser for class activities, including prom and Project Graduation, which take a lot of resources.

This past weekend we had the duck pond activity at our Harvest Festival and ran out of all but the smallest stuffies. In our game, every child is a winner every time they play. The duck they choose has an S, M or L to determine what size they will win.

We are designing a winter version of this activity for Merry Main Street, which will be held in Lisbon on Saturday, Dec. 7. Many more stuffies of all sizes are needed. If your readers would like to donate stuffed animals, please contact Annette at [email protected] or 462-2274 and we will make arrangements to meet. Thank you!

— Annette and Jen, co-advisers, Lisbon High School Class of 2023

ANSWER: I love this idea! Readers, take a look through your collection to see what you’re willing to part with in your stuffie zoo.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m the director of the Dixfield Historical Society and am working on a “Greatest Generation” display at the museum. I’m concentrating on the years of World War II and need some Dixfield High School senior class composites for the years 1939, 1944 and 1945. We can scan the composites if you’d rather not donate them.

I can pick them up or you can mail them to me at P.O. Box 583, Dixfield, ME 04224. My phone number is 562-7310. We will be most appreciative for all pictures and will return those that are requested of us to do so.

— Charlotte, Dixfield

ANSWER: This sounds like a neat project. Let us know how it turns out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a 9- by 12-foot oval or rectangular braided rug. If anyone has one that would go with our primitive furnishings, please give us a call at 241-7070.

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: You may want to watch the classifieds for local estate sales. I went to one in Lewiston recently where there were some beautiful rugs.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have four boxes of white birch logs and one barrel full of wood scraps to give away. Contact me at 241-7070

— No name, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last week I went shopping at Walmart and used the self-checkout to pay for my items. I left my credit card in the slot by mistake, but didn’t realize it until Sunday. When I returned to Walmart, someone had turned my card in at the office. I am so thankful that there are still honest people in the world and I wish to thank whoever did that and want them to know how grateful I am. God bless them.

— Pauline, Lewiston

ANSWER: It’s so disconcerting to have that happen, and yes, you were very fortunate to get your card back. Whenever you misplace or lose your credit or debit card, report it to your financial institution immediately. If you use a cellphone, there are apps to notify you of any activity on your card as well.

