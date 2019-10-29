PARIS — Cecelia Dieterich scored in overtime as fourth-seeded Oxford Hills came from behind to beat fifth-seeded Messalonskee in a Class A North girls soccer quarterfinal Tuesday night at Gouin Athletic Complex.
The Vikings were down 3-1 at half before Dieterich kick-started the comeback with her first goal of the evening. Celia Melanson later added the game-tying goal for the Vikings.
Elizabeth Dieterich tallied a first-half goal for the Vikings (10-4-1), and goalie Elizabeth Hallee made three saves.
Lily Wilkie scored twice and Maya Johnston once for Messalonskee (7-5-3). Hannah DelGiudice made three saves in the loss.
The Vikings advance to face No. 1 Camden Hills in the semifinals. The Windjammers defeated Lewiston 12-0 on Tuesday.
