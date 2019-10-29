LEWISTON — Police arrested and charged five men with engaging a prostitute Monday night.

According to a Lewiston Police Department statement Tuesday morning, the following men were arrested:

• Laurier Ducharme, 59, of Auburn, on a charge of engaging a prostitute, 4:30 p.m. Monday at 97 Ash St.

• Haji Haji, 60, of Lewiston, on a charge of engaging a prostitute, 5 p.m. Monday at 20 Horton St.

• Rickey Joler, 62, of Augusta, on a charge of engaging a prostitute. (Date and time of arrest was not provided)

• Craig Melanson, 60, of Lewiston, on a charge of engaging a prostitute, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Pine and Bradley streets.

• West Saidi, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of engaging a prostitute, 6:30 p.m. Monday at 9 Horton St.

The arrests were part of on-going efforts by the Lewiston Police Department to target sex related offenses and sex trafficking.

Engaging a prostitute is a Class E misdemeanor offense.

