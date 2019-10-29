AUGUSTA — Fielder’s Choice Homemade Ice Cream was named the 2019 Retailer of the Year by the Retail Association of Maine at its annual meeting last week.

The award has three main criteria: continued growth in employees or sales; commitment of company resources to community projects; and creation of a positive work environment for all employees. The association said Fielder’s Choice was chosen for its “impressive growth, dedication to the communities they are in, and support of their employees. Fielder’s Choice values aligned perfectly with the award criteria and they were unanimously selected as this year’s recipient.”

Fielder’s Choice was founded in 2004 by Mike and Sue Jillson in Sabattus. They have five locations across central and southern Maine, including Auburn. The company employs more than 180 people at the height of the summer season.

“The Maine Retailer of the Year is not about being the biggest retailer,” Curtis Picard, president and CEO of the Retail Association of Maine, said. “It’s about making a difference in your communities and impacting the lives of your customers and employees. Fielder’s Choice personifies the hard work it takes to succeed as a Maine family-owned business.”

