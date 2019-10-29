RUMFORD — Maine Event Comedy presents 25-year comedy veteran Dennis Fogg at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Rumford’s 49 Franklin. Featured acts include Bryan Valencia, Dennis Price and Jake Jacobson.

Fogg’s comedy and restaurant, Uncle Andy’s Diner in South Portland, were featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible,” with a follow-up episode in the works. The Portland resident was a finalist in the Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest at Mohegan Sun and has performed at Mohegan Sun, Hollywood Casino and Dick Doherty’s Comedy Den in Boston.

Valencia was the head writer at Comedy Well Done and Jokes4Miles, where he wrote alongside comedy pioneer Ritch Shydner. He hosts The World Series of Comedy, and over the past two years has performed in clubs, colleges and bars in 34 states and multiple international comedy festivals, all while raising money for pediatric cancer research.

Price is an actor, performer, improviser, teacher and director. He studied and performed improvisation with the renowned Second City in Chicago. He’s the founder of Capital City Improv and teaches theater at Winthrop High School.

Jacobson has seen the world and he’s not impressed. He writes intellectual-social-observational irreverence to be delivered wherever some good ol’ common sense is required.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show. Advance tickets may be purchased at Bartash’s and All That Jazz on Congress Street or online at 49franklin.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for cash-only pub menu and cash bar. The event is for ages 18 and older. The Mystic Theater is at 49 Franklin St. For more information, call 207-369-0129.

