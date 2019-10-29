AUBURN — Maine Event Comedy presents Johnny Ater at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Craft Brew Underground. The show will also feature Jonathan Tillson, Chris Kinback and Chris Fritz.

Whether he’s taking light-hearted swipes at himself and his fellow Mainers or contorting his face into hilarious characters, Ater has left audiences laughing throughout New England and beyond since 2003. He’s performed at the Punchline in San Francisco, headlined the Maine Comedy Festival, and recently provided voice-over work for an Agren Appliance television campaign.

Tillson grew up just outside Boston where he quickly developed an aversion to social norms and mainstream traditions. He tackles topics from the mundane to the absurd with dark twists and aloof charm. He’s performed at the Orpheum Theater, Comix at Mohegan Sun and has worked with national headliners, including Nick Dipaolo and Bobcat Goldthwait.

South Boston’s Kinback uses dry wit and deadpan delivery to make you laugh at subjects you never thought possible. He performs regularly at Laugh Boston and Nick’s Comedy Stop.

Portland’s Fritz performs throughout Maine and recently advanced to the semifinals in The Tightest Five contest.

The show is for age 21 and older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court St. For more information, call or text 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

