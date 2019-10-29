LEWISTON — Nel Meservier and Friends, local musicians, will provide the entertainment at the Gendron Franco Center’s monthly luncheon, La Rencontre, on Thursday, Nov. 14. The doors and bar will open at 10 a.m. The meal, to be served at 11:30 a.m., will include chicken alfredo, string beans/carrots, bread/butter and chocolate pudding. La Rencontre is not restricted to French-speakers or those of Franco descent. All are welcome to attend the monthly meal and event.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the event by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are $13, which includes a processing fee, and are nonrefundable/nonexchangeable. For tickets, call or visit the Gendron Franco Center box office at 207-689-2000 between noon and 4 p.m. weekdays.

The meal will be followed by entertainment provided by Nel Meservier, local performing artist and inductee into the Franco American Hall of Fame, joined by vocalists, Susan Caron and Bob Mathieu, both of Lewiston, who’ve performed at many musical events.

The Franco Center is handicapped accessible and is located at the corner of Cedar and Oxford streets in the Little Canada section of Lewiston, just across the Lown Peace Bridge from New Auburn.

