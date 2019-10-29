LEWISTON – Arlene Caron, 66, formerly of Dominican Court, Birch Street Lewiston, passed away of brain cancer, at Bolster Heights, on Sept. 17, 2019.

She was the born on Nov. 20, 1952 to Anita Bergeron Caron. She was educated locally, graduating from Saint Dominic Regional High School, Class of ’71. Arlene worked for Knapp Shoe for 25 years until the shoe shop closed. She later started working for D’Youville Pavilion in the food services department for serval years.

Arlene enjoyed knitting, cooking, crosswords puzzles, and playing cards with her friends. Prior to her move to Dominican Court, Arlene resided at the Godbout Family Apartment building at 239 Blake St., Lewiston. She lived there for well over 50 years with her mother and aunt, Aldea.

She was a faithful and devout Catholic to the Prince of Peace Parish.

She is survived by many wonderful friends. Besides her mom Anita, she is predeceased by her aunt Aldea Bergeron Levesque.

No Visitation. Father Robert Vallencourt will be celebrating the memorial Mass on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Ss. Peter & Paul Basilica. Interment, St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. Condolences and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

