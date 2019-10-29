RUMFORD – Joseph “Joe” Erle Dunham quietly departed Oct. 23, 2019 to join Jesus in Heaven. Clarice, his loving wife of 68 years, bid him farewell at the hospital in Rumford, knowing they will be together again.

He was born in Pittsfield, Mass. on Nov. 22, 1928, and moved to the Wilton area around 1930 then settled in New Vineyard. Joe was the youngest of six children born to Erle Dunham and Lena Betrece Lord Dunham. He went to Farmington High School, but decided to earn a living. He found a job in Dixfield at Stowell McGregor and met Clarice Cook in 1949. He joined the Army in 1950. They were married June 3, 1951. He was a PFC in the Army from 1950-1953, stationed in Iceland. Their only son, “Ernie” was born in 1954.

Joe helped to build the Nazarene Church on Weld St, which they have attended ever since. Clarice taught Sunday School and played the organ there for 50+ yrs. Joe put his church building experience to good use when they started building their house on Bradley Street in Dixfield in 1957. They moved their little family into that house Dec. 1960, and still live there.

Joe loved snowmobiling with Ernie and having fun. His sense of humor, and love of tall tales, made him a friend to all. After the Army, he worked at Stowell McGregor for 20 years and spent the next 20 years over the road truck driving for Pioneer Plastics, taking him all over the country. He loved driving that big Freightliner, but most of all, coming home to his beloved Clarice. Joe never tired of driving, or telling stories.

They started camping in 1975, with a pull behind, eventually working up to 5th wheels. Members of NAFCA, they were close to other campers, often pulling pranks on Leanne, and brother-in-law, Cliff, with whom they camped the most. Joe and Cliff were as close as real brothers, and both said so. Joe and Clarice drove to Alaska in a truck camper, and spent many years travelling to nearly all the provinces in Canada. They camped in Vermont and Pennsylvania, and home places such as Fryeburg, Buckfield, and Dixfield.

Joe didn’t charm only people…he had a special love for animals, and managed to coax wild chipmunks up onto his knee where he’d feed them peanuts and pet them! Very particular about his lawn and driveway, he got much satisfaction aboard his Cub Cadet tractor. His greatest pride was “Nikki” his granddaughter. She spent a lot of time with them growing up. Her musical abilities, then her many degrees, and knowledge of many languages led her to living oversees and teaching, settling in France. Joe loved to talk about their precious Nikki!

Joseph Dunham was predeceased by his son, Ernest Erle Dunham, in April, 2019; his parents; and all of his siblings, Reta Brockway and husband Silas, Elvie Toothaker and husband John, Amy and husband Whit Dunham, Ruby and husband Norman Spooner, James Dunham and wife Yvonne; also by his in-laws, Louise Bryant Cook and Ernest Cook; and brother-in-law, Glendon Cook.

Joe is survived by his bride, Clarice Arlene Cook Dunham; granddaughter, Nicole Dunham and spouse Marie-Lise of Rouen, France; daughter-in-law, Terri Dunham of Norway; brothers-in-law, Vernon Cook and wife Mary of Leeds, and Bob Cook and wife Lorna of Derry, N.H., sister-in-law, Leanne and husband Cliff Norton of Derry, N.H., adopted sister-in-law and niece, Gracie Baker of Wilton and Sammie Angel; as well as many nieces and nephews; and Charlene Pidacks, neighbor, friend and caregiver.

Joe was a loving, gentle, honest, and humorous man. He was true blue to his bride. He is loved by so many people and will be greatly missed. He lived without regrets, thanking God for all who loved him.

A memorial service will be held Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at 11a.m. at the Dixfield Church of the Nazarene with pastor Jeff Richards officiating. A comfort reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park next to his son Ernest at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 30 Weld St. Dixfield. A kind word may be left on his memory wall at www.wilesrc.com

« Previous

Next »