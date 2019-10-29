BATH – Walter Robert Nielsen, 71, of Bath, born to Rudolph and Beatrice Nielsen on Jan. 25, 1948 in Los Angeles, Calif., died Oct. 23, 2019 in Bath from natural causes.

At the age of 17, Walt enlisted in the Navy and served honorably from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. After active duty service, Walt joined the Naval Reserves and went to work at Lockheed Shipbuilding in Seattle where his career and passion for ship fitting began. In 1987, Walt moved to Maine and began working at Bath Iron Works. Known for his ingenuity, loyalty, integrity and efficiency, he was a valuable asset at BIW, where he worked for over 30 years, doing what he loved until his death.

In addition to ship fitting, Walt loved fishing, working on his cars, black powder gunsmithing, welding and working with his hands. He was dedicated to his work and his faith, and most importantly to his family, filling important roles as husband and as stepfather to 11 children he considered his own. He was a selfless man, always speaking of other’s strengths and successes rather than his own personal triumphs.

He is survived by his wife Paula Allen Nielsen, his brother Niel and wife Sheri, sisters Roberta and Josephine; son Robert, stepchildren Robin, Amy, Vaikko, Siiri, Hannah, Justin, Crystal, Naomi, Charity, Julia, and Isaac; 36 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m., followed by an opportunity for fellowship with family and friends at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 141 Woodfield Dr., Farmington. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A kind word may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Remembrance gifts in honor of Walt’s dedication to his craft may be made in his name to:

The BIW

Scholarship

Ferro Alumni Center

242 Main St.

Farmington, ME 04938.

Checks should be made payable to University of Maine at Farmington, with The BIW Scholarship

on the memo line