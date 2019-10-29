GARDINER — Open Book Players will perform “An Old Fashion Thanksgiving” by Louisa May Alcott at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center.

This classic holiday the tale begins on Thanksgiving morning and the Bassett family’s cozy kitchen is filled with the hustle and the bustle of the holiday. But this year something is different: Tilly, Prue and their brothers and sisters have been left in charge of everything from the roasted turkey to the apple slump. They tie on their aprons and step into the kitchen, but are they really up for the challenge of cooking a Thanksgiving feast? That question is wonderfully demonstrated by an 11-member cast, including the following: the Giroux-Pare family, Rick, Michelle, Daniel, Dorothy Ann and Dominique, Winslow; Cindy Turcotte, Bowdoin; Bill Haley, Hallowell; Cheryl Clark, Gardiner; Bob Giroux and Kathy Levasseur, Belgrade; Rita Moran, Winthrop; and Donna Loveland, South China.

The performance will be preceded by an opening of poetry, prose and sayings all related to the theme of being “thankful,” and they will be accompanied by live music related to the same theme, provided by Curtis Jack and Bob Giroux. Kathleen Brainerd, West Gardiner, is the director; Lucy Rioux, Gardiner, assistant to the director; and Nick Linkel, Bowdoin, lighting operator.

Doors open a half-hour before the shows. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door or at the box office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or can be reserved by calling Johnson Hall at 207-582-7144 or visiting www.johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center is at 280 Water St.

