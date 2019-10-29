DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center presents Palaver Strings Celebrates Maine’s Immigrant Communities with their “Welcome Home” program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

The program performed by the Portland-based Palaver Strings celebrates the vitality of Maine’s immigrant communities through music and storytelling. In partnership with the Immigrant Welcome Center of Greater Portland (IWC), the program will be performed in seven Maine locations, with the goal of exposing rural Maine communities to the experiences of new immigrant families, celebrating Maine’s cultural diversity, and encouraging audiences to reflect on their own heritage and how to make Maine a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

Palaver Strings is a 13-person, musician-led string orchestra and nonprofit whose mission is rooted in community and creative programming. Through innovative performance, educational workshops and community engagement initiatives, Palaver reaches diverse audiences throughout New England and beyond. Recent projects include a concert at the Kennedy Center and songwriting workshops for new mothers and LGBTQ seniors. With the support of local partner organizations, Palaver has recently launched the Palaver Music Center (PMC), a community music school in Portland.

The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. DAC is at 50 West Main St. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: