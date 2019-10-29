Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Jamie Levesque, 33, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:30 p.m. Monday at 83 Frost Hill Ave. in Lisbon.

• Eric Vachon, 30, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at 22 College St. in Lewiston.

• Shalimar Roman, 52, of Skowhegan, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 6:09 p.m. Tuesday at 206 College Road in Greene.

Lewiston

• Larry Cunnington, 34, of South Paris, on an outstanding warrant for violating bail conditions and a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 11:51 a.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Alexander J. Tirrell, 18, of Turner struck the back of a vehicle driven by Caleigh T. Lee, 27, of Bethel at 8:42 a.m. Friday on Minot Avenue while Lee was stopped in traffic. The 2007 Saturn owned by Tirrell was towed and the 2010 Ford owned by Lee received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Michaela R. Ryerson Wing, 22, of Peru and Jason R. Smith, 37, of Lewiston collided at 1:27 p.m. Friday at Rodman and Poland roads. The 2011 Ford owned by Ryerson Wing was towed and the 2003 Chevrolet driven by Smith and owned by Servpro in Auburn received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Mary E. Houlihan, 85, of Auburn and Scott A. Hossler, 41, of Turner collided at 11:31 a.m. Sunday on Young’s Corner Road. The 2010 Ford owned by Houlihan received minor damage and the 2015 Toyota owned by Hossler was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Kara L. Laverdiere, 31, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Evan A. Bledsoe, 35, of Berlin, New Hampshire at 1:56 p.m. Sunday on Center Street. The 2001 Mazda owned by Laverdiere was towed and the 2017 Dodge owned by Bledsoe received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Donald St. Germain, 81, of Auburn and Roland A. Berube, 72, of Auburn collided at 12:33 p.m. Monday at Hotel Road and Minot Avenue. The 2007 Hino truck driven by St. Germain and owned by Don’s Towing of Auburn received minor damage and the 2004 Ford driven by Berube and owned by Linda Berube of Auburn received functional damage.

