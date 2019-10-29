HALLOWELL — The Harlow will offer a series of textile workshops during November at 100 Water St. Registration is open for Hat Knitting taught by Brookes Smith, Stitched Stories taught by Maggie Muth and Intro to Needle Felting taught by Lauretta Rose Dietrich. Preregistration is required for all workshops. Spaces are limited.

Learn to Knit: Hat Workshop with Brookes Smith: Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Smith for a cozy, introductory knitting class. Students will learn the foundational knitting skills necessary to knit a hat from start to finish. This includes casting on, knitting, purling and casting off. Each participant will need to purchase and bring the following materials to the workshop: 81 yards of #6 super bulky yarn, 8mm/U.S. #11 16” circular knitting needles, 9 mm/U.S. #13 16” circular knitting needles and a tapestry needle. Materials for making pom poms will be provided. Space is limited to 10 students age 14 + and anyone under 18 accompanied by an adult. No previous experience is necessary. The deadline to register is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Tuition: $20 members; $30 nonmembers. Register and learn more: http://harlowgallery.org/learn-to-knit-hat-workshop-with-brookes-smith/.

Stitched Stories with Maggie Muth: Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Muth for a hand-stitching, story-telling class. In the manner of artists Louise Bourgeois, Maira Kalman, Rieko Koga, participants will learn how to use simple hand-embroidery techniques, in order to journal or tell stories in stitch. Basic hand stitching experience is helpful, but all are welcome. Each participant will need to purchase and bring the following materials to the workshop: various weights and colors of cotton embroidery thread, sharp snips (thread cutting scissors), solid color cotton squares (approx 8″), small fabric scraps, 6″ embroidery hoop. Instructor will provide extras of all. Space is limited to 10 students age 12 + up. No previous experience is necessary. The deadline to register is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Tuition: $20 members; $30 nonmembers. Register and learn more: http://harlowgallery.org/stitched-stories-workshop-with-maggie-muth/.

Intro to Needle Felting with Lauretta Rose Dietrich: Saturdays, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In this two-part workshop led by Dietrich, students will learn the basics of needle felting. It will be a hands-on workshop and students will be able to create and take home their own piece of original needle felted art. Students will learn the needle felting process by creating a loon ornament, which will then be used to complete a small wall hanging. The class will cover the history of needle felting, safety procedures, tools and techniques, as well as different types of wool. It will be a small class, limited to five participants with lots of opportunity for one-on-one instruction and questions. No prior experience is needed. All materials are included. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. $70 members; $85 nonmembers plus $22 materials fee, which will be paid directly to the instructor on the day of the workshop. Registrations is due by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Register and learn more: http://harlowgallery.org/intro-to-needle-felting-workshop/.

The Harlow is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

