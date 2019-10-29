LEWISTON — The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, 55 Westminster St.

The topic is wild turkeys with speaker Kelsey Sullivan, a wildlife biologist from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The meeting is free and open to the public.

A bird walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23, to look for ducks and late migrants along open water from Lake Auburn to Sabattus Pond. Leader Dan Marquis can be reached at 207-513-8213. Participants will meet at the Auburn Mall, 550 Center St., at JC Penney’s parking lot nearest Center Street.

« Previous

Next »