“Fall Kaleidoscope” takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford. Visual and performing artists showcase their skills in drawings, music and more. Visual artists create art in front of the audience as performers take the stage. Fall Kaleidoscope features music from the students of Thea Dunn, and also an interactive art activity call Art Fusion. Kaleidoscope is an event that celebrates local art and features seasoned performers as well as beginners and encourages performers and artists to try new things, and/or showcase the things they have been doing for years.

Dunn is a talented multi-instrumentalist, singer and teacher from Bethel. Several of her students are scheduled to perform at the Fall Kaleidoscope including, Michaela Beauchesne, Ainsley Brown, Ashley Gurney, Sayge Smith, and more are expected to participate. Each performer will sing 4 to 5 songs each. Jayshaun Wright of MVHS will be the master of ceremonies, and Jade Kubic will lead Art Fusion where 5 artists take chalk and paper on an easel and create for the duration of one song. When the song is finished each artist moves over to the nest easel to continue where the last artist left off, this happens for 5 songs when all the pieces are finished at once with each artist having a hand in all the pieces.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cash only pub menu, and cash bar, performances start at 7 p.m. There is no charge to participate or attend Kaleidoscope. If you like to draw, paint, sculpt, write poetry or create any kind of art and would like to showcase what you’ve got, contact Scot Grassette at [email protected]

