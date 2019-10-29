BATH — The 15-piece Volunteers Jazz Band will perform a concert of swing and big band music at the Chocolate Church Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The event will include a free swing dance lesson at 6:30 for those interested, and a full concert will follow at 7. A dance floor will be available throughout the show, but those who do not wish to dance may remain seated and enjoy the music.

Ticket sales from the concert will benefit Honor Flight Maine, a nonprofit organization that transports veterans, especially those who served in World War II, to Washington, D.C. to tour, experience and reflect at their memorials and to honor them for their service and sacrifices.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call the Chocolate Church Art Center’s box office at 207-442-8455 or visit www.chocolatechurcharts.org to purchase tickets.

