Hailed as “the high priests of brass” by Newsweek, the American Brass Quintet has premiered more than 150 contemporary brass works throughout the United States and abroad. The quintet will appear in the Olin Concert Series at Bates College at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Olin Arts Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 and are available at batesconcerts.eventbrite.com. The concert hall is at 75 Russell St., Lewiston. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-786-6135.

