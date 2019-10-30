Hailed as “the high priests of brass” by Newsweek, the American Brass Quintet has premiered more than 150 contemporary brass works throughout the United States and abroad. The quintet will appear in the Olin Concert Series at Bates College at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Olin Arts Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 and are available at batesconcerts.eventbrite.com. The concert hall is at 75 Russell St., Lewiston. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-786-6135.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community Sports
Contractors Hockey League standings
-
Encore
Bates College literary reading series presents Indian American poet Raena Shirali
-
Encore
American Brass Quintet to perform at Bates College
-
Encore
Bates Dance Company returns with Marcy Plavin Fall Concert
-
Encore
‘Murder for Two’ comes to The Public Theatre