Bates College presents a Literary Arts Live appearance by Raena Shirali 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Muskie Archives. Shirali is an esteemed Indian American poet, author of the award-winning book “Gilt” and assistant professor of English at Holy Family University in Philadelphia. Her work grapples with the standards created by family, relationships and identity. This is even iws free. The Muskie Archives are located at 70 Campus Ave., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 753-6963.

filed under: