Marcy Plavin Fall Concert, this year’s annual fall dance program by the Bates College Dance Company, includes work by guest choreographers Mark Jeffery, Kimberly Bartosik and Kendra Ross from their recent residencies, as well as projects by Bates faculty and dance students. The program will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Nov. 16 to 18, at 2 p.m. Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Schaeffer Theatre. It is free but tickets are required and can be reserved at bit.ly/bates-theater-dance. $5 donations will be accepted. The Schaeffer Theatre is at 329 College St., Lewiston. For more information, call 207-786-6161.
