RANGELEY — For the third time this season, the Rangeley and Temple boys soccer teams played to a 2-1 overtime decision.

In Wednesday’s Class D South quarterfinal, the victory went to Temple, which scored with 4:55 remaining in the first sudden-death overtime.

No. 5 Temple (9-4-2) received its goals from Isaiah Simoneau and Nathan Riportella. Charlie Pye scored the lone goal for No. 4 Rangeley (8-5).

Jimmy Hathaway saved eight shots in the loss, while Temple’s Joshua Wiles stopped five.

Rangeley won the teams’ Sept. 24 meeting 2-1 in overtime, and Temple returned the favor with a 2-1 overtime win Oct. 22.

Temple advances to face Richmond in the semifinals.

Yarmouth 4, Gray-New Gloucester 0

YARMOUTH — Aidan Hickey had a goal and an assist, and the top-seeded Clippers (12-0-3) eliminated the eighth-seeded Patriots (7-7-2) in a Class B South boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday.

Hickey assisted on Steve Fulton’s opening goal 8:41 into the game. Cam Merrill and Hickey followed with unassisted goals, and Liam Ireland set up John Clinton for the final goal at 57:12.

Yarmouth will host Freeport in the semifinals on Saturday.

