Contractors Hockey League standings as of Oct. 27: 1. I.D.S. 5-1-2, 12 points 2. Saints Paint Plus 5-3-0, 10 points 3. Theberge Construction 4-3-1, 9 points 4. Pratte Drywall 4-4-0, 8 points 5. Lewiston Paint 2-4-1, 5 points 6. Advance Wiring 1-7-0, 8 points.
Contractors Hockey League standings
