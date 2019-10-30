WEST BATH — One of two men arrested after a violent altercation at a New Year’s Eve party pleaded guilty in a West Bath courtroom Tuesday to one charge of aggravated assault.

Jay Underwood, 27, of Dresden, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. One felony assault charge was dropped, however, as part of a plea deal.

If Underwood successfully completes the requirements of the deal over the next 18 months, he would be able to plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.

In the meantime, he will serve 30 days in jail and is required to complete 60 hours of community service. Underwood must also continue substance abuse and mental health counseling.

Under his contract with Maine Pretrial Services, Underwood is not to use or possess alcohol or illegal drugs, including marijuana, unless he has a prescription to do so. He will be subject to random search and testing, and must maintain or seek employment.

Underwood paid $663 in restitution to the Victim’s Compensation Fund, but there is a possibility he may have to pay nearly $5,000 if the fund denies a claim for medical expenses from one of the victims, according to Sagadahoc County Assistant District Attorney A.J. Chalifour.

In mid-January, Underwood and Trevor Korineck, 24, of Richmond, were arrested on felony assault charges after a violent altercation at a New Year’s Eve party in Richmond.

During their investigation, police found two men had been beaten and kicked at the large celebration. Each man required medical attention.

In July, Korineck pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated assault on a Freeport man. He also entered an Alford plea on another charge of aggravated assault charge on a Harpswell man, meaning he did not admit the crime but acknowledged the prosecution probably could prove the charge against him at a trial. Both are class B felony charges.

In accepting Underwood’s plea, Justice Daniel Billings said the maximum penalty for the assault charge is 10 years.

“The difference between a good outcome and bad outcome is quite stark in your case,” Billings said.

