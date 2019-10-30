JAY — Police are investigating damage to an excavator parked near the multipurpose Whistle Stop Trail this week.

The machine owned by Jordan Excavation of Kingfield was parked near the Old Jay Hill Road section of trail, which goes from Jay to West Farmington. It was vandalized between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday and a case of grease and a grease gun were among items stolen from the site, officer David Morin said.

There are surveillance cameras set up around the work area, Morin said.

Besides installing the pump station, the company is also laying 19,000 feet of sewer pipe to carry sewage from North Jay to a collection system at Jay Plaza for treatment at the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

While the work is being done, the section of trail is closed from 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Thursday until about the second week of November.

Anyone with information about the vandalism and theft is asked to call the Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766.

