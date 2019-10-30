As Election Day is quickly approaching, I strongly urge all voters to support Mark Cayer for the office of mayor. I have known Mark for several years and have had numerous conversations regarding Lewiston. He is the most qualified candidate.

Mark is a team worker. He takes the time to listen to both sides of the issues. He is knowledgeable and experienced, having served three terms on the city council, having served as city council president, chair of the Lewiston School Committee and as a member of the finance committee and much more.

Mark understands the challenges facing the city. He is dedicated to the citizens of Lewiston and is ready to represent everyone.

As a former mayor, I understand the complexities of the office and Mark is the most qualified candidate to serve as Lewiston’s mayor.

Lionel Guay Jr., Lewiston