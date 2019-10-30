LIVERMORE — Members of the community who need a helping hand now have access to ‘magic boxes’ that provide free food, reading materials and seeds thanks to the efforts of Ryan Bergman.

Bergman held a yard sale earlier this year, cleaning out his home to raise funds to support his project. He has erected several wooden boxes on the corner of his Page Circle driveway off Route 108 North. One box contains coupons and suggestions on how to raise money to donate to Bergman for additional food. Another holds a variety of reading material while the third is filled with non-perishable items. Small drawers underneath contain cucumber and other seeds with more to be put out next spring.

He has put a roof over a small refrigerator nearby to store eggs, cheese, bread, fruits, vegetables and other short-lived items. Two crates nearby are available for people to leave food and book donations in.

An open-air cafe includes a table, chairs, a bench and wind chimes for a pleasant place to sit for a while. Bergman has an air pot to keep the coffee warm. He refills it twice each day. He has ordered another air pot and will soon have hot chocolate and orange juice. He also makes muffins daily with a recommended cost of $1 each. A sign indicates the coffee is $1 a cup or can be exchanged for a food item for those that can afford to do so. For those that can’t, he encourages them to “Enjoy a cup and have a good day.”

His mother, Donna Bergman said this is Ryan’s first attempt at socializing.

“People show so much appreciation for him,” she said.

The ‘magic boxes’ are available 24/7, 365 days. The refrigerator may not be available during the winter months.

For more information call Donna Bergman, 207-491-0066.

