100 Years Ago: 1919

The postponed meeting of Androscoggin Pomona was held at the grange at North Auburn, Wednesday with a fair attendance. The regular date was one week ago and the terrible storm of that day prevented the meeting from being held. The people In that vicinity were anxious to entertain the Pomona so instead of waiting another month it was decided to postpone for one week. This was also necessary as there was to be degree work in addition to the regular program.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Detective Robert Soucy of the Lewiston Police Department ranked among the top three in his class when he attended a Firearms Training School in Massachusetts, recently at Camp Curtis Guild at Wakefield, Mass. The emphasis was on instruction in firearms training. Soucy, along with the two other ‘top-ranking men were selected’ to give a demonstration as part of graduation exercises at the conclusion of the course took place.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Court Street Baptist Women will meet on Tuesday at 7 pm at the church. A white cross dedication will be held and the program will be a panel discussion “Make the World Safe for our Children.” Hostesses will be members of the Marion Cook Circle.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

