100 Years Ago: 1919

The Women’s Hospital Association held a meeting on Wednesday at the CMC Hospital in Lewiston. A quantity of work was prepared for the local clubs and granges who have volunteered to do sewing the hospital during their winter months

50 Years Ago: 1969

At Bates College last night at the fall sports award dinner, a well deserved posthumous award was made to the football team’s late physician, Dr. Donald H. Horseman. Pres. Thomas Hedley Reynolds made the presentation of the 100th Anniversary NCAA College Football President’s citation. Also awarded the late Dr. Horsman was a Bates varsity letter.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Eight students from Oxford Hills Technical School’s forestry class in Oxford began the second year of a partnership with the Maine Conservation School on Monday. The students measured out and marked an acre of ground to give conservation students a visual image of its size, according to James Chandler of the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District. “The kids are going to establish a sample tenth of an acre lot, catalog the species of trees on the lot, and figure the volume of wood there using a formula chart used by professional foresters,” he said. David Mason, the instructor for the forestry program at OHTS, was at the site Monday too.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: