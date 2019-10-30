100 Years Ago: 1919

Miss Randilla Willard of the YWCA Foreign Committee recently spoke on” Americanization.” Some delightful piano numbers were given by Mrs. Helen Freeman Moulton. Mrs. H.E. Ring was in charge of the program.

50 Years ago: 1969

The second meeting of the Lucky Stars 4-H Club was held recently at the home of Mrs. Dwight Perkins, 1010 Summer St., Auburn. Officers were elected as follows: Daniel Perkins. president; Lorrie Perry. vice president; Marci Perry. secretary; Christine Whiting. treasurer; Jo-Ann Wallingford, flag bearer: Veila Woodward, club reporter; Dawn Hutchinson, telephone chairman. The club requirements and by-laws were read. Marci gave a demonstration on how to sew on a button and Christine demonstrated how to bake apples. Daniel gave a book report. Mrs. Perkins distributed 4-H material and refreshments were served by Veila.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Thanks to Tom Price, Norway Is now a familiar place to many residents of Fredericksburg, Va. Price, a photographer-writer for the 47,000 circulation Fredericksburg Free Lance Star newspaper, wrote a cover story featuring the Western Maine town for the paper’s Oct. 15 edition of its weekend magazine. The three-page article, complete with color photographs of Lake Pennessewassee, Main Street and several residents, depicts Norway as a friendly, “Main Street USA- kind of place. Price, interviewed by phone last week, said he decided to do the article after two family trips to Maine visiting friends on the lake.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

