100 Years Ago: 1919

There will be regular services Sunday morning at the Methodist church in Rumford In the evening there will be a union meeting at which time Rev. E. G. Moor, National Superintendent or the Anti-Saloon, League will deliver a lecture.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The annual pre-Christmas fair was the main topic of discussion when members at the Nurses’ Alumni Association of the Central Maine General Hospital met recently at the home of Miss Dorothy Richardson. The fair will take place on Dec. 3, in Hebert Hall at the hospital. Members include Madeline O’Neil, Mary Delehanty, Pauline Bockus, Elsie Lauten, Marion Busse, Jean Pulkkinen, and Joan Wood.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Oxford Hills Dog Cub will meet at 710 p.m. Nov. 9 at the South Paris branch of Norway Savings Bank. Jim Hansen of Raymond. obedience trainer and dog therapy expert will be the guest speaker. He will inform the group of what dog therapy does. Anyone interested in learning more about canine therapy work is welcome to attend the meeting.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

