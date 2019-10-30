100 Years Ago: 1919

A hunting party. composed of Chief Field of the Lewiston Police Department, Fred Furbush, Samuel Stewart, Joseph Stewart, Harvey, McGraw and Roy Temple of Lewiston, Ernest Furbush and Percy Rose of Greene and Frank Durgin of Turner, left Saturday morning on a two week’s trip to North East Carry.

50 Years Ago: 1969

At the monthly meeting of the Androscoggin Valley Regional Planning Commission Wednesday night a report on a law enforcement planning project is scheduled to be presented. The speaker at the session will be Atty. Horace A.Hildreth Jr., who served during the last session of the legislature as a lobbyist.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Made in Maine” sent viewers a hearty feast on a special Thanksgiving show airing Thursday, Nov 24, at 8:00 pm. on Maine Public Television stations. Viewers will visit a cranberry bog in Jonesboro, a Brooksville farm which offers ducks and guinea hens as a holiday alternative to turkey, and a community-supported organic farm in Sabattus, This Thanksgiving, the cranberry is a revival of sorts in Maine, with cultivation reaching 75.000 pounds in the state. “Made in Maine” will visit Brooks and Nancy Holmes of Jonesboro to get a first-hand look at the cultivation process. “Made In Maine” host Lou McNally will visit with Jill Agnew at Willow Pond Farm in Sabattus. The farm was the first in Maine to use a new approach to farming community-supported agriculture. It is a system of farming that assures the livelihood of the farm by involving shareholders.

