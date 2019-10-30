100 Years Ago: 1919

The annual meeting of the North and West Auburn branch of the Red Cross will be held at North Auburn grange hall, on Saturday evening at 8 o’clock. Officers will be elected and committees appointed for the membership campaign of 1920.

50 Years Ago: 1969

At this morning’s reporting at Lewiston-Auburn United Fund, Androscoggin County treasurer Harriet Simpson was presented her “Good Guy Angel Award” for her outstanding progress” in her campaign among county employees. The award was presented by Gerard Rousseau. Mrs. Simpson’s community-building associates are currently showing a 10.5 percent hike in contributions.

25 Years Ago:

An annual celebration ensures that local earmuff inventor Chester Greenwood will not be forgotten. This year Dec. 3 is the day the town will buzz with activity in celebration of a man who found a way to make Maine winters a little more bearable. In 1873. When Greenwood was 15 his ears froze In the frigid below zero weather He decided to do something about it. He strung together some haywire, beaver fur, and black velvet to make the first pair of what are now known as earmuffs. Four years later he patented the invention and then operated a factory making the “ear protectors” in his home town of Farmington for the rest of his life.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

