100 Years Ago: 1919

Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Barnstone Jewelry Co., whose fine service and wonderful growth caused it to be known as the most thoroughly modern jewelry store in the state. The store. which was formerly occupied by Fred Perry, jeweler has seen many changes. In the last seven years, many improvements have been made since Barnstone has come to Lewiston. Mr. Barnstone first attained his store, on 50 Lisbon street. with a comparatively small stock making his specialty in diamonds and he has continued in this line, personally selecting his stones until he is now said to have the most complete stock of any establishment.continued in this line.

50 Years Ago: 1969

At a time when Lewiston firemen are complaining of having to handle painting projects al their stations. the obvious question is. ” What’s the situation across the river, in Auburn?” It is: Auburn firemen have some painting chores to perform, however, nowhere as much as their Lewiston counterparts. In Auburn. the firefighters paint only their very own living quarters when it is needed. Deputy Harry Berry, said today when asked that the firemen’s contract in Auburn stipulates that firemen will perform general maintenance duty, including repair of grounds both indoors and out. however, there is no mention of painting, Berry said when painting of a station is required. the work is done under contract.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Auburn School Committee will take up the School Union 29 Issue again Wednesday, this time discussing which students from the three towns will be allowed to finish their schooling here. The board agreed months ago to end its tuition agreement with Mechanic Falls, Minot, and Poland, but have so far said little about the effect that action will on Union 29 students themselves. On Wednesday, Superintendent Barbara Eretzian will recommend that the students from the three towns who start the ninth year next year be allowed to attend school In Auburn. The tuition agreement is slated to end after the 1995-96 school year. Eretzian has said a gradual decline of Union 29 students and revenue — the per-pupil tuition cost is about $4,700 — is preferable to a sudden hit.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

