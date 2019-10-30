100 Years Ago: 1919

The Community Club Chorus will meet in the YWCA gymnasium at 48 Hampshire Street in Auburn this evening. A large attendance is expected as several important matters will come before the club. including the question of carrying the work for the winter and terms for the same.

50 Years Ago: 1969

An Interesting and unusual feature will be presented at the annual Christmas Fair in which the Women’s Society of Christian Service of the Auburn Methodist Church is sponsoring on Nov. 8. A rug hooking demonstration throughout the fair hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Mrs. Joan Moshimer of Kennebunkport. Mrs. Moshimer came to the United States several years ago as a war bride from New Zealand. At the time she knew nothing about hooking rugs but while living in Auburn she saw her first one at the home of a friend. In need of a rug and with limited finances, she decided on a do-it-yourself project. She learned as much as possible from library books and after moving to Bangor she began attending classes at the YWCA.

25 Years Ago: 1994

All options are still open for Poland’s future high-school students, Steve Ray, chairman of the town’s Future Growth Committee, said at a School Corruhittee meeting Thursday evening. “We are trying to pare down nine options to just a few.” he said, “and when that is done, we plan to apply the criteria et cost, control and quality of education to each alternative ” Auburn has given notice that students from Poland cannot be accommodated at Edward Little High School, where they have attended on a tuition basis. after June 1996. Before conferring with state officials on the high school issue,’ Ray said, we want to continue to examine relationships with youngsters. Not as many students attended the discussion forum on Tuesday as hoped for, although those present were articulate and aware of how seriously we are taking the problem A compilation of student comments at the forum was presented. It showed that concern priorities were these: Desire to finish high school at the same place as started; retention of choice of school if a new high school is built, use of the Poland school for all grades through 12. the offering of three language and honors classes; academic quality, and transportation to classes.

