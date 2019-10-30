DEAR SUN SPOTS: Crafters are wanted for the Mexico Historical Society’s 2nd Annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Calvin Lyons Hall, 134 Main St. The rental fee is $20 per table and reservations must be made by Dec. 1. Please contact Jackie Waite at 364- 8178.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have 96 Readers Digest Condensed Books in very good condition to give to any person or organization interested. They would need to be picked up. Please call 796-4760 if interested.

ANSWER: Perhaps those at Literacy Volunteers could use them? Or they could be distributed to Little Free Libraries in the area? Readers, please share your thoughts on homes for these volumes.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The day my letter appeared in Sun Spots (Oct. 24) about finding a home for my wooden chairs, we had three phone calls. All 15 chairs were collected in the next couple of days by people who seemed so happy to have them. It is heartwarming to know that they will be put to good use. Thank you so much for your help! What would this community do without you?

ANSWER: Good for you, Glenys! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, being Ms. Sun Spots has a multitude of rewards and I love it when readers let me know how their questions turn out. Happy endings are the best! Thank you for sharing.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know if there is still any use for Campbell’s soup labels? I have some for anyone who can use them. I can be contacted at 684-4461 or 649-6848.

ANSWER: Campbell’s Labels for Education Program ended in August 2017 due to a steep decline in participation. The program, which ran for 42 years, contributed more than $110 million in school supplies to tens of thousands of schools across the United States, according it the company’s website.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you for helping the United New Auburn Association in getting the word out about our 9th annual Hello-ween event in New Auburn Village. We were blessed with a sparkly mild day and our rough estimate count on costumed participants was well over 900 young and young at heart!

Along with the Boys and Girls Club Haunted House we had more than 20 different locations along a well mapped out route for trick-or-treaters to walk. The Auburn Police Cadets provided safe crossing locations throughout the village area and Auburn Public Works supplied our group with cones and signs to limit parking and traffic along our route.

We cannot hold this event without the many generous helping hands, volunteers and donations from our Auburn residents. Thank you each and every one. This event gets bigger and better every year and our organizing committee is deeply appreciative for the community support.

ANSWER: It takes a village, and I commend all who were involved in this huge undertaking. The world needs people like you, Kathy, and the more community members involved, the better the world will be!

