FARMINGTON — Starting October 31, the Mt. Blue Theater Company’s amazing cast will captivate you with their performances of Almost, Maine by John Cariani. For three nights, you have the opportunity to witness the passionate world of the inhabitants of Almost, Maine starting at 7 p.m., in the Bjorn Auditorium.

Almost, Maine shows the same night from nine points of view, all simultaneously occurring one magical Friday evening in the County.These sets of people all experience different forms and stages of what love is in everyday life.

We meet: Pete (Milo) and Ginette (Izzy Webster) a relatively new couple trying to express their emotions; East (Trevor Sennick) and Glory (Teagan Heath) who meet for the first time when Glory hikes into his yard thinking it is just an empty field; Jimmy (Ben Marcotte) talks with his ex-girlfriend Sandrine (Teagan Heath) for the first time since they broke up; Marvalyn (Veronica Corkum) accidentally hits Steve (Trevor Sennick) over the head with an ironing board in the laundry room of their building; Gayle (Isabelle Rogers) has given up on Lendall’s (Charlie Eng) ever taking the next step in their relationship; Deena (Kennady Savage) and Shelly (Molly Gurney) attempt to push past the constraints of their friendship; Marci (Maya Smith) and Phil (Toby Lindsay) express how much they’ve fallen away from each other after being married for so long; Hope (Meagan O’Donnell) travels far to confess her feelings and shares everything with a man (Hope Chernesky) she comes across; and finally Dave (Ben Marcotte) and Rhonda (Rachel Spear) decide if their being friends together will turn into something more.

The Mt. Blue Theater Company will be performing Almost. Maine October 31, November 1 and November 2 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students, available at the door. Because of some frank language and situations the play is rated PG-13. The show is directed by Deborah Muise who is assisted by Alex Nichols, with Maddie Rutberg, Calvin Beale, Sebastian Shaw, Emily Willett, and Katie Gurney rounding out the technical crew. Come learn the fates of the residents of Almost, Maine as their loves play out under the northern lights.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: