Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Steven Gray, 28, of Leeds, on charges of operating after revocation, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, display of fictitious inspection sticker, 9:36 a.m. Wednesday on Tall Timber Road in Greene.

• Stanley Taylor, 47, of Raymond, on a charge of operating after suspension, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on Route 4 in Auburn.

• Damion Marston, 18, of Lewiston, on a charge of assault, 3:54 p.m. Wednesday on Plains Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Danielle Richardson, 34, of Mechanic Falls, on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1 a.m. Wednesday at 12 Cliff St.

• Brittany Gurney, 31, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 1:08 a.m. Wednesday on Cliff Street.

• Eric Galarneau, 34, transient, on a probation hold, 2:10 a.m. Wednesday on Larkin Avenue.

• Amy Phillips, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:24 a.m. Wednesday on Union Street.

• Bethany Hill, 32, of Waterford, on a charge of theft, 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.

Lewiston

• Karen Sawyer, 42, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:35 a.m. Wednesday at Motel 6.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Shawn W. Buzzell, 33, of Lewiston struck the back of a vehicle driven by Jessica L. Tripp, 41, of Auburn at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday on Mount Auburn Avenue while Tripp was stopped at a red light. The 2011 Ford owned by Buzzell and the 2017 Hyundai driven by Tripp and owned by Bradley S. Tripp of Auburn received functional damage.

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Mohamed Sheikh, 26, of Lewiston and Jessica M. Hall, 37, of Lewiston collided at 4:16 p.m. Friday on Bartlett Street. The 2010 Toyota driven by Sheikh and owned by Abdikani Abdulle of Lewiston received minor damage and the 2007 Hyundai owned by Hall received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Brenda M. Utecht, 59, of Lisbon and Laurie A. Chute, 41, of Auburn collided at 3:50 p.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street. The 2008 Hyundai owned by Utecht and the 2008 Toyota owned by Chute received functional damage.

