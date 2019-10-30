I support Owen Cardwell-Copenhefer for Lewiston School Committee, At-Large.

I support Owen because we need younger individuals who have more recent experiences in the school system. We need to get their perspectives from what they experienced. I believe their views could be very important because clearly technology has dramatically changed how students learn and how they are taught.

Owen has helped me realize that it’s time to get younger people participating. He has clearly demonstrated that he wants to be involved in various organizations.

I hope others consider voting for Owen Cardwell-Copenhefer in order to bring new and fresh ideas to help all children be able to succeed.

Richard Grandmaison, Lewiston

