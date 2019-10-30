PORTLAND — A Sabattus man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for having a stolen gun.

Scott Estes, 39, also was sentenced on a charge of being a convicted felon with a gun.

U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby sentenced Estes to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Estes pleaded guilty to the charges in June. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

On Nov. 13, 2017, Lewiston dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said she was driving her truck with her boyfriend, identified as Estes, as her passenger, according to court files.

Estes had allowed her to step out of the truck, which enabled her to call 911, she told investigators.

She said Estes had pointed a gun at her. When he came back to the truck, his then-girlfriend stayed on the phone, pretending to be talking to a credit card company. She said the gun belonged to another person who hadn’t given Estes permission to take it.

The woman provided information to the dispatcher about their location and where they were headed.

She drove Estes to visit a friend in Lewiston. When they arrived, Estes went inside while she waited outside.

When police arrived, Estes was leaving the building. He fled into a nearby apartment when he saw police and a seven-hour standoff ensued.

The occupant of that apartment managed to sneak out the back of the building onto a fire escape. She told police she had allowed Estes to enter the apartment and that he’d told her not to answer the door because he was wanted by police. She later gave police permission to enter the apartment.

The Maine State Police tactical team talked Estes into surrendering. Police executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered the Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol he had taken. Further investigation revealed that the gun had been stolen.

Estes was prohibited from having the gun because of convictions that include trafficking in prison contraband, habitual offender, robbery, operating after revocation and aggravated operating after revocation.

Maine State Police, Lewiston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

