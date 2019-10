Shugah Kitty will play and acoustic show from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, at Pedro O’Hara in Lewiston. Shugah Kitty plays your favorite music from the hair band era: Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, Poison, Skid Row, Slaughter and more. Band members are Amanda Lynn Johnson (A.J. Foxy), Mike Dozois (Tommy Shocker), Mike Richards (Sticky Mitts), and Glenn Foss (G-Spot). There is no cover charge.

