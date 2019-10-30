Dress up for Something Stupid at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mixers in Sabattus for another Halloween weekend. Something Stupid is Maine’s premier dance band made up of four weirdos who love to entertain people, whether it be musically or by making fun of themselves. Each show features a mixture of unrehearsed comedy and very rehearsed and polished music. Covering Dance hits from the 90’s to now. Band members are Todd West (guitar), Ralph Arsenault (vocals), Kurt Keller (bass), and Mark Valliere (drums). There is no cover charge and free parking is available.

