SM Primary School

Mrs. Ashley Morneault is a Transitional Kindergarten teacher at the primary school. She graduated from the University of Southern Maine in December 2016. She began her career in education as an education technician III in the special education department in Maine School Administrative District 52 in April 2017 and started working for Regional School Unit 73 in November 2018. Morneault’s strongest passion is being a mother. She is a mother of one, Carson, who was born Valentine’s day 2018. She also adores her other two “children”: a beagle, Lilly, and a bluetick coonhound, Boone. She enjoys spending time with her family, as well as reading, learning, being outdoors, and is an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

SM Elementary School

Ashlee Giroux is a 3rd grade teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from University of Maine Farmington in 2007 and taught 2nd grade for 5 years at Mill Stream Elementary School in Norridgewock. She has spent the last 6 years being a part of the Spruce Mountain family. She lives in Jay with her husband and 3 sons Jaxon, Jace and Jett. She also has a cat, dog and many chickens. Giroux and her family spend lots of time camping, boating and kayaking.

SM Middle School

Mrs. Colleen Shink is the Title I Interventionist at the middle school. Mrs. Shink graduated from USM in 1991 with her Bachelor’s degree and completed her Master’s degree in Literacy from the University of Maine in 1997. She has been working for the Spruce Mountain/Jay School Department since 1992. She has two sons, Brandon and Mason. Brandon is a Physical Therapist in Alaska and Mason is studying to become a Pharmacist at Husson University. She enjoys spending free time at her camp on Shin Pond in northern Maine with her husband, Jim, and her dog, Bogey. She loves traveling and exploring new places whether it is just hiking mountains and trails near her camp or taking trips with her family to explore places they have never been.

SM High School

Mr. Chris Beaudoin is a high school guidance counselor. He graduated from UMF, University of New England and USM and has worked for RSU 73 since 2005. He enjoys helping students work toward achieving their goals while in school and beyond. He is very proud to be from the area and have the opportunity to now work in the school district and community he grew up in. He is married to his beautiful wife Kimberly, has three grown children, one still at home, and two dogs, Ollie and Bodie. He loves to snowmobile, and hike the mountains of Maine and New Hampshire in summer AND winter. In good weather, you may even pass him on his bicycle on the way to work. Wave when you go by!

