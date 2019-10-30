LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will be hosting its first Stuffed Animal Slumber Party on Thursday, November 21! If you would like your stuffed animal friend to join the sleepover, you can drop them off Tuesday, November 19 through Thursday, November 21. Animal friends may be picked up on Friday, November 22. After the sleepover, check out our Facebook page for the Stuffed Animal Slumber Party pictures!

We will be having a Teen Book Giveaway the month of November. If you are between the ages of 12-19, simply fill out the entry form at the circulation desk. We will draw the names of the winners on November 30. Enter to try and win a great young adult book!

Book Club will be discussing Cold Comfort Farm by Stella Gibbons on Thursday, November 14 at 3 p.m. This is the first book in our new humor series, Books Are Funny Like That. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the next book up for discussion.

LEGO Club will meet Saturday, November 16th at 10:30 a.m. The challenge in November will be to create some holiday decorations for the library!

Lost my Stitches, our Knit/Crochet group, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Come join us and get a head start on holiday gifts or just something that will keep you warm!

Preschool Story Time will be every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Each story time features stories, activities, and a craft to take home.

Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, November 12 in observance of Veterans’ Day. The library will also be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 for Thanksgiving. We will be open Saturday, November 30.

New books at Treat Memorial Library include The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages by Trenton Lee Stewart, and Music for Mister Moon by Philip Christian Stead.

Any questions or for more information about any of these events, please call the Library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

