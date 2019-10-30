WILTON — Wilton Public Safety will once again host Trunk or Treat on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend the annual event, which is held in order to “promote a safe area for families and children to gather,” Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said.

The event allows children to trick-or-treat from vehicles parked in Kineowatha Park and participating High Street Homes. Fire trucks will also be decorated and on display at the park. Participating homes will be clearly marked by police, said Wilcox.

Those wishing to offer trick-or-treating from their trunk or home are reminded to sign up by calling Gale McDonald at the Wilton Police Department. She can be reached weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 207-645-4222.

High Street, from Fuller Street to Weld Road will be shut down beginning at 5 p.m. and will remain shut down through the event, per the Board of Selectpersons.

“Anyone wishing to contribute towards this event may leave a monetary donation at the Wilton Town Office. These funds will be used for a purchase of treats to be distributed to homes on High Street, to offset the cost for the increasing number of children attending,” stated Wilcox.

