POLAND — Have your passports ready! The Poland Players are bringing Agatha Christie’s famous murder mystery to the Dr Robert Wall Theater at Poland Regional High School Nov. 1-3, 2019. The exotic Orient express, en route to Calais from Istanbul with a stop in Poland, is hurtling down the rails to a….murder. Carrying a train full of suspects, each one with a seemingly solid alibi, it is the perfect challenge for non other than the famous dapper detective Hercule Poirot. Thrilling, witty and romantic, this adventure will keep all passengers on the edge of their seats as they try to figure out this masterful whodunit.

Book your passage today for one of the three exciting trips: Friday, Nov. 1st at 7:00 p.m., Saturday Nov. 2nd at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 3rd at 2:00 p.m.

The train is leaving from Poland Regional High School, 1457 Maine St., Poland. Ticket prices are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and seniors. Reservations can be made at 998-5400 or by emailing [email protected].

Passage can also be purchased at the Gate. See if you can solve the mystery before the famous detective!

