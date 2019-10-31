Elizabeth Tynes, 23, New Gloucester, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Melissa A. Bubier, 34, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ronald Bourassa, 58, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Richard Rogers Jr., 37, Auburn, violating condition of release on Nov. 8, 2018, dismissed.

Brianna Reeve, 25, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Timothy J. Roy, 55, Litchfield, violating condition of release on Nov. 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced six days.

Chantel Bublak, 21, Greene, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Nov. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Jason Conway, 41, West Paris, attaching false plates on Nov. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Allen T. Davidson, 41, Lewiston, attaching false plates, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150; second charge dismissed.

Jacob Aniolowski, 21, Bangor, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kyle J. Cathey, 34, Litchfield, illegal possession of firearm on Dec. 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced three years.

Jerome R. Cole Jr., 43, Kingfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, prior on Dec. 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced six months, restitution $380.

Muktar Aden, 20, Lewiston, two charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Dec. 17, 2018, charges dismissed.

Timothy Schichtel, 25, Scarborough, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 25, 2018, filed.

Matthew S. Mitchell, 22, Oxford, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Liberty West, 32, Turner, failure to make oral or written accident report on Nov. 14, 2018, filed.

James A. Stash, 27, New Gloucester, passing stopped school bus on Nov. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Erica Richards, 28, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Alexander P. Coughlin, 20, Manchester, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 6, 2018, dismissed.

David L. Porter II, 53, Poland, failure to make oral or written accident report on Nov. 23, 2018, filed.

Jessica L. Arbogast, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Nov. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced four days, restitution $2.14; second charge found guilty, sentenced four days.

Melissa M. Knight, 51, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $300.

Maranda Crowley, 24, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Roger D. Plourde, 37, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Dec. 4, 2018, dismissed.

Martha E. Marble, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Ray T. Riley Jr., 41, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test on Dec. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 150 days.

Scott A. Dingwell, 62, Gray, protective order from harassment violation on Dec. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Olivia Chandler, 18, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Natacha Strom, 32, Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Steve L. Witham III, 33, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Dec. 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 45 days; second charge dismissed.

Barry A. Deletetsky, 30, Auburn, failure to make oral or written accident report on Dec. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Michael L. Bell, 43, Leeds, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Wayne Hanscome, 66, Mechanic Falls, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ashley Ouellette, 18, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Felicia Thibault, 26, Mechanic Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Tyler Flanagan, 19, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Dec. 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 12 months, restitution $21.24.

Francisco Lopez, 39, Stockton, Calif., rule violation on Dec. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Nickolas Munsey, 20, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol), violating condition of release on Dec. 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced 10 days, license suspended one year 60 days; second charge dismissed.

Laurie A. Barry, 44, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brenda Hudon, 53, Lisbon, two charges of violating condition of release on Dec. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Alexander J. Hanks, 25, Sabattus, domestic violence terrorizing, terrorizing, domestic violence stalking, violating condition of release on Dec. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 58 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 58 days.

Annette Lugo, 40, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Tyler W. Murphy, 31, Sabattus, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Justice Bolduc, 24, Buckfield, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

BJ Goodwin, 43, Minot, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brandon Webster, 30, West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov.30, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Johnathon Harper, 22, Sabattus, attaching false plates on Nov. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jade Bucalo, 21, Nanuet, N.Y., operating vehicle without license on Oct. 31, 2018, dismissed.

Nelson Peters III, 47, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Nov. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Corey P. Seguin, 29, Sabattus, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Dalton W. Curran, 29, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, licensed suspended 150 days.

Jamar R. Stones, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $120.83.

John R. Raymond, 53, Poland, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 14, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge found guilty, fined $100, restitution $900.

Andrea M. Milotte, 41, New Gloucester, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Anthony Small, 38, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Christopher Hogan, 24, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 22, 2018, found guilty, restitution $3.47, 30 hours community service.

James D. Lee, 35, Poland, obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief on Nov. 22, 2018, charges dismissed.

Wade L. Jay, 42, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Shawn Y. Bolduc, 48, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Nichole N. Becvar, 36, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Leslie Scott, 46, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, priors, criminal forfeiture of property, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge forfeited; fourth charge found guilty.

Kenneth C. Simpson, 32, Greene, domestic violence stalking, priors, unauthorized dissemination of private images, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Dec. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days.

Hope E. Roy, 28, Exeter, N.H., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 27, 2018, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Richard J. Frati, 28, Newton, N.H., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Cody Hilliard, 24, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault, priors, criminal mischief on Dec. 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced four years all but five months suspended, probation two years; second charge dismissed.

Ben D. Mosley III, 30, Stanford, Conn., domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing on Dec. 31, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; second charge dismissed.

Adam M. Marchand, 29, Lewiston, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, violating condition of release on Dec. 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Ryan Mason, 18, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Jan. 1, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced one day.

Tyler L. Mason, 23, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Jan. 1, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Kelly Garlick, 41, Freeport, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 150 days.

Caylah Wright, 30, Augusta, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Rosaline Champagne, 61, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 1, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

William S. Parlin, 55, Sabattus, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

James E. Mingo, 69, Auburn, failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry Act on Dec. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Robert Giguere, 70, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Desirae Cyr, 26, Winthrop, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Dec. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Daniel P. Carmody, 42, Poland, operating after registration suspended on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Nathan Baril, 27, Mechanic Falls, operating after registration suspended on Dec. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kiarra L. Hansen, 19, Sabattus, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 15, 2018, dismissed.

Skylar Williams, 28, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Chad A. Warner, 34, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Riley Malia-Fraser, 18, Casco, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Dec. 15, 2018, filed.

Matthew Pallack, 29, Oxford, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kevin A. McArthur, 30, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place, disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures on Jan. 1, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Tye Hall, 24, Livermore Falls, aggravated assault, violating condition of release, domestic violence assault on Jan. 4, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

Deondre J. Johnson, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 4, dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Tanguay, 49, Gorham, unauthorized possession of firearm in courthouse on Nov. 28, 2018, filed.

Michele L. Pease, 50, Lisbon Falls, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kendall Curit, 26, Casco, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jamie E. Stratton, 44, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Dec. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Rick E. King, 46, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Martin Gerding, 36, Mexico, four charges violating condition of release on Nov. 16, 17, 24, 2018, sex trafficking on Sept. 12, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 141 days suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 141 days suspended, probation two years; third charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 141 days suspended, probation two years; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 141 days suspended, probation two years; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced 141 days.

John Perkins Jr., 32, Windham, operating after registration suspended on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Brian A. Thorpe, 21, Wales, operating while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Thomas Hird, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on Dec. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Michael A. Jonitis, 46, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Norman E. Mills, 62, Sabattus, operating under the influence (alcohol), violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 6, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 180 days with all but seven days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced seven days, license suspended two years.

Samuel W. Moss, 33, Brunswick, operating after registration suspended, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 26, 2018, charges filed.

Christina E. Noll, 44, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined 4100.

Jason Curran, 36, Sabattus, negotiating a worthless instrument on Oct. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $118.56.

James Cloutier, 48, Lewiston, two charges unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge dismissed.

Gunnar T. Rowe,19, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol), motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Jan. 5, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced two days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Jason Downey, 32, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Garner L. Lavalley Sr., 56, Auburn, violating condition of release on Jan. 9, found guilty, sentenced 15 days.

Jason Toomey, 42, Lewiston, aggravated assault on Jan. 10, dismissed.

Sergey Bachkovsky, 47, Greene, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 5, filed.

Brandy M. Hilliard, 41, Manchester, failure to make oral or written accident report on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Jasmine D. Bunton, 24, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Jan. 11, found guilty, fined $250.

Hannah Y. Marchant, 24, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 13, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $50.39.

David Tardiff, 24, Auburn, assault on Jan. 11, dismissed.

Matthew Jarvinen, 34, Bridgton, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Patricia Green, 56, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 10, filed.

Jeremy M. Thurber, 24, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 13, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Michelle L. Ridley, 35, Lisbon, criminal mischief on Dec. 30, 2018, found guilty, 10 hours community service.

Christina R. Yeaton, 34, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jan. 1, found guilty, fined $400.

Justin L. Cocroft, 33, Auburn, failure to make oral or written accident report on Jan. 1, found guilty, fined $150.

Felix R. Pork, 32, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on Dec. 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250, sentenced three days.

Romeo Blouin, 64, Auburn, false registration of deer on Nov. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Sandra I. Landry, 50, Auburn, assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Dec. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Nichole Landry, 29, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Charles R. Hammond, 64, Greene, placing bait to entice deer on Nov. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Guy P. Hinkley, 60, Winthrop, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling on Nov. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew J. Gurschick, 37, Auburn, burning prohibited material on Dec. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Roland J. Champagne III, 40, Auburn, failure to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey on Nov. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, 20, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, criminal trespass on Jan. 15, first charge found guilty, sentenced 14 days; second charge dismissed.

James T. Pelham, 48, Lewiston, assault, criminal trespass on Jan. 15, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 15 days.

Melvin S. Blake, 24, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Jan. 15, found guilty, sentenced seven months.

Albert D. Robertson, 50, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating condition of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Jan. 15, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced three years six months.

David Chute, 69, Poland, failure to stop, remain, provide information on Dec. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica L. Edwards, 31, Poland, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, failure to make oral or written accident report, operating vehicle without license on Jan. 4, first charge found guilty, fined $150; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $100.

Patrick J. Lakin, 50, Durham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined 4200, restitution $26.99.

Daryn Levesque, 30, Durham, operating after registration suspended on Dec. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Rachel L. Demings, 37, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Jan. 13, found guilty, fined $150.

Ryan Stinchfield, 34, Greene, failure to report on Jan. 8, found guilty, sentenced four days.

Austin Morin, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Dec. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced two days.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Nov. 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 12 months.

Sherron A. Herring, 40, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Phyllis Hairston, 53, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $40.

Linwood Edwards, 27, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Brenda L. Driscoll, 49, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Kevin W. Day, 27, Naples, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 23, 2018, fined $100.

Tracy Tarbox, 46, Lisbon Falls, violating condition of release on Jan. 14, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicole Gallagher, 33, Litchfield, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 8, found guilty, fined $100.

Deanna Jack, 44, Buckfield, assault on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Jeffrey B. Rice, 28, Gray, altering vehicle after inspection on Dec. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Dennis Coldwell, 67, Rumford, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, reckless conduct on Jan. 11, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Molly Mahn, 23, Otisfield, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 7, found guilty, fined $100.

Gabrielle Mason, 24, Greene, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 5, found guilty, fined $100.

