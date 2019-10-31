Grade 1 and 2 Soccer: Front row, left to right: Chloe Dawicki, Adelaide Luetje, Aleighya Hart, Charlie Luetje, and Meredith Lapointe. Second row: Anna Harvey, Maggie Doyon, Wynn Mendenhall, Coburn Strugatskiy, and Eagan Beaton. Third row: Coaches Glenn Harrop, Melissa Sheridan, Lindsay Luetje, and Greg Luetje. Submitted photo

Grade 1 and 2 Soccer: Front row, left to right: Lauren Benson, Carter Fortier, Cameron Ellis, and Miley Zetts. Second row Henry Sapak, Lucy Decato, Adalyn Swasey, Avery Swasey, and Frost Shaw. Third row: Coaches Jennie Shaw, Chris Decato, and Josh Fortier. Submitted photo

Grade 1 and 2 Soccer: Front row, left to right: Eli Garant, Teddy Crockett, Emmett Patten, Gwendolyn Stack, and Madison Lambert. Second row: Cassidy Scanlon, Cody Hamman, Elsa Parker, Gordon Rosenberg, and Jaxson Rosenberg. Third row: Coaches Neil Scanlon Jason Rosenberg, and Nick Lambert Submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles