Peppers Stuffed with Sausage

Claudette Edwards, Norway

6 peppers

1/2 pound sausage

2 cups cooked rice

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup tomatoes

1/2 cup boiling water

Wash the peppers and remove the seeds. Parboil for 5 minutes in water to cover over on a surface burner. Remove from the water and fill them with the meat, cooked rice, salt and strained tomatoes which have all been mixed together. Place in a baking dish and add the boiling water. Bake at 400 degrees for one hour. Bread crumbs may be used in place of the cooked rice if desired.

Rocks

Claudette Edwards, Norway

1 cup butter

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

3 eggs, well beaten

3 1/4 cups pastry flour

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup raisins, chopped

1 cup walnut meats, chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons water

Cream the butter and the sugar gradually and then add the well-beaten eggs. Sift the soda, cinnamon and salt with the flour which has been measured after sifting one. Mix part of the flour mixture to the chopped raisins and sugar mixture. Add the water and then the remaining flour mixture. Drop by teaspoonfuls on a well greased baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 minutes.

